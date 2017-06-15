CCTV released of man believed to have information about Northampton supermarket fuel theft

Officers investigating the theft of fuel from a Northampton garage think this man may have information which could help them with their inquiry.

The alleged incident happened at the Sainsbury’s filling station on Gambrel Road near Weedon Road just after 1.20pm on Friday, May 12, a spokeswoman for the force today confirmed.

She said: "A man pulled up at pump number 10, filled two or three containers, entered the store, took a call on his mobile phone and then left without paying.

"Anybody who thinks they recognise the man pictured is asked to contact police."

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it. Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111