CCTV released in bid to trace Northampton fuel thief

Security camera footage has been released in connection with a fuel theft at a Northampton service station.

The incident is happened at around 2.15pm on Wednesday, March 22, at the Grange Farm Service Station, London Road, Northampton

The woman pictured drove off in the car pictured.

Police officers want to locate the woman pictured, who was driving the car in the second CCTV image, as a spokeswoman said "she may be able to assist the investigation and are urging her to make contact".

Anyone with any information relating to their whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.