CCTV released after attack on Northampton bookie - do you know this man?

Police believe the man pictured may be able to assist their investigation into a midday assault on a bookmaker, which took place in Northampton.

A man entered the shop in St Leonard’s Road on Wednesday, April 26 at 12.30pm and assaulted a staff member when he was asked to provide ID. The information was released today, August 4, by Northamptonshire Police.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111