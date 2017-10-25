CCTV: Police want to speak to this woman about theft in Corby

Police would like to speak to the woman pictured as they believe she may have information about a theft in Corby.

A bank card was used at various locations after being stolen in a handbag from a car sometime between 7pm on Thursday, September 14, and 1am on Friday, September 15.

The woman, or anyone who recognises her, is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.