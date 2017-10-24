CCTV: Police want to speak to this man about Corby robbery

Police would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may be able to help with an investigation into a robbery in Corby last month.

At about 2.15pm on Saturday, September 16, a man approached a woman from behind and grabbed her handbag, pulling her to the floor before running off with the bag.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.