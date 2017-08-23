CCTV: Police appeal after Wellingborough break-in

Police are trying to identify two men who they believe may have information about a burglary in Wellingborough.

At some point between 4.40am and 5.50am on Saturday, August 12, a shed at a property in Somerford Road was broken into and a number of tools were stolen.

Do you recognise these men?

The men or anyone who recognises them are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.