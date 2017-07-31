CCTV: Police appeal after Rothwell fuel theft

Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man after the theft of fuel from a garage near Rothwell.

A man drove a silver Ford Focus, with no front number plate, on to the forecourt of the Esso Garage on the A14 near Rothwell.

Do you know this man?

He filled a large container with diesel before putting it back into his car and driving off.

The incident happened at about 6pm on July 11. Police have just released the CCTV images.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured as it’s believed he may be able to assist their inquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.