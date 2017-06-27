CCTV pictures show man wanted by police over sexual assault in Northampton restaurant toilet

Detectives in Northampton would like to speak to the man pictured as it is believed he may be able to assist them with a report of a town centre sexual assault.

Officers are investigating a report of a sexual assault that took place at a restaurant in St Giles Street, Northampton town centre, on Sunday 30 April, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

A woman was sexually assaulted while using the bathroom, sometime between 4am and 7.30am and it’s believed the man pictured may be able to assist the investigation.

The man, or anyone who may know who he is, is asked contact police on 101 or Independent Charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.