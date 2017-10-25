CCTV: Northampton corner market robbed at knife point

A robber wielding a knife stole the till from a Northampton corner shop.

At about 7.40pm on Monday (October 23), a man went into the Wellingborough Road Mini Market store, near the junction with Lutterworth Road.

He pulled a knife from his jacket and demanded money from the till. He ran off, with the till, in an unknown direction.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information about the incident.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, are asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.