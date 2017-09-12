CCTV: Man wanted over theft from Corby garage

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a theft from a Corby garage.

An unknown offender entered the Esso Service Station in Oakley Road, Corby, before stuffing several items of foodstuff into a holdall and then walking out.

Do you know this man?

The theft happened at 6.50pm on Sunday, September 3.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.