CCTV: Man wanted over fuel theft on A14 at Kettering

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to over a fuel theft near Kettering.

The incident took place at the BP filling station on the A14 eastbound near Kettering, between 4.50pm and 5.05pm on Saturday, September 2. Police have just released the image.

CCTV shows two containers being filled with £59.91 of diesel before the silver Peugeot, bearing false registration plates, drove off without paying.

The car has been linked to several other similar fuel thefts in the region.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.