Police have released images of a man they believe may have information about a Kettering burglary.

At about 3.30pm on Tuesday, July 4, a large quantity of cash was stolen from an elderly woman in Tudor Court, Alexandra Street.

Officers believe the man may have information which will assist the investigation.

They are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.