CCTV images released of two alleged robbers after woman injured in Northamptonshire Co-op

Police today released CCTV images of a man and a woman they want to speak to in connection with an alleged robbery at a Northamptonshire village supermarket.

The incident happened between 2.30pm and 4.30pm on Friday, May 19 at the Co-op in Park End, Croughton, near Brackley.

A CCTV still released by Northamptonshire Police

Police said a woman was left with an hand injury but revealed no further details.

Anyone with information relating to their whereabouts should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charityCrimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.