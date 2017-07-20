CCTV images released of men in relation to handbag and bank card theft in Northampton

Police want to speak to these two men in connection with the theft of a handbag in Northampton.

The incident took place in the early hours of June 10 in Northampton town centre.

A bank card was also taken that was then used to make several contactless payments.

Northamptonshire Police officers would like to speak to the men pictured as it is believed they may be able to help the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the offence.