CCTV images released of men connected to Northampton assault where man's jaw was fractured

Two men are wanted by police who may have information about an assault in Northampton.

The incident took place shortly before 5am on April 23 in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

Two men were approached by a group of approximately seven people. One of the victims was hit in the face causing a fractured jaw and the second was assaulted and knocked unconscious

Police have now released CCTV images of two men they believe are connected to the incident.

Officers would like speak to the men pictured and the men, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to call police on 101.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.