CCTV images released after fuel theft in Northampton

Images have been released by police investigating a fuel theft from a Northampton filling station.

Northamptonshire Police say the man in the images may have information which could help them with their inquiries.

CCTV images have been released by Northamptonshire Police

The alleged incident happened at the BP filling station in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe at about 00.50am on Sunday, May 16.

Officers say a man pulled up at pump number 4, filled his vehicle and drove off without paying.

Anybody who thinks they recognise the man pictured is asked to contact police.

Officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.