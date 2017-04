Police wish to speak to a man in connection with the theft of ink cartridges from a Northampton supermarket.

The incident happened between 10.20am and 11am on March 29 in the Gambrel Road, Sixfields branch of Sainsbury’s.

The man filled two containers with ink cartridges before leaving the store without making a payment.

An image has been released of the man who is thought to have information about the theft.

Witnesses can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.