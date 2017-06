A man was captured on CCTV stealing £41 of fuel from the Rushden Service Station in Wellingborough Road, Rushden.

Officers have released this CCTV image to help with their investigation.

The driver of a blue VW Polo drove off without paying at about 7pm on Thursday, April 13, although police have only just released details of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident at the Texaco garage can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.