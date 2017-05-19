CCTV: Fuel theft on A14 near Kettering linked to three more drive-offs

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a fuel theft at a BP garage on the westbound A14 near Kettering.

The driver of a silver MG ZR filled the vehicle with £25 of petrol before driving off without paying at about 2.30pm on Friday, May 5.

The same vehicle has since been used in three further drive-offs.

The man is described as white, with short dark or black hair.

He is in his 30s and about 6ft with a slim build.

He wore a grey hoody, dark jeans and dark shoes.

Anyone with information or who recognises the man can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.