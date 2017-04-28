CCTV footage released of Northampton garden centre duvet set thieves

A woman distracted staff at a garden centre while her two male accomplices stole bedding sets.

The theft happened in the Ponden Mill soft furnishing section at the Billing Garden Store, in the Causeway, Northampton, on April 11 sometime between 2.45pm and 2.50pm.

This woman distracted the staff.

CCTV shows two males and a female entering the store. While the woman distracts the staff, one of the other accomplices picks up two Jeff Banks duvet sets worth £220 and leaves without paying.

All three suspects were white and aged 15-20.

Anyone with information about the theft should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.

This young man lifted the two duvet sets and walked out without paying.