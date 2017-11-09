CCTV caught woman's ex-boss boss scrawling offensive word on her car, Northampton court hears

This is the moment a Northamptonshire woman's former boss was caught on CCTV scrawling an offensive word on the side of her car.

Footage shows Christopher Stanton, 59, approaching the silver Volkswagen Golf, before painting the abusive word across the vehicle's passenger-side windows.



Suzanne Brogan, 49, of Kettering, was left stunned when she discovered the insult on her car on December 29, 2014.



The corporate sales manager says she was then "terrified" when Stanton returned a month later to douse the car in red paint, which was again caught on camera.



The pair worked together at Welcomm Communications in Market Harborough, - which he founded in 1989 - for five-and-a-half years.



However, their relationship turned sour when Miss Brogan was suddenly sacked in December 2013.



She took Stanton to an employment tribunal claiming unfair dismissal and was awarded £33,500 in damages.



Earlier this year Stanton was convicted of two counts of criminal damage when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court.



He was ordered to pay fines of £4,615 and received a restraining order banning him from contacting his victim.



He immediately launched an appeal but dropped it on October 6 - just two days before the case was due to be heard.



Expressing her relief that he had finally dropped his appeal, Mrs Brogan said: "I couldn't believe it when I saw the car.



"The whole thing is almost just too far-fetched to believe.



"I just woke up that morning, and I had 'bitch' written on the side of my car.



"Because I live in the middle of town, I thought that it might have been kids as well, especially as it was that silly season between Christmas and New Year.



"So I went up and looked at all of the other cars to see if anyone else had been targeted but no, it was just me.



"I really hoped that it was just some silly drunken incident, but feared the worst.



"I thought it might have been someone from Welcomm because of the animosity following my dismissal, but I didn't know that it was Stanton himself.



"When the pin dropped and I realised that it was him, I just couldn't believe it at all. It was jaw-dropping.



"I'm not a shrinking violet, as you could imagine, but I was scared.



"I viewed the CCTV, slowed it right down and recognised his walk, even though he was wearing a disguise because he had a distinctive walk."



But about seven days before Mrs Brogan and her husband jetted off to their honeymoon in Thailand, he painted the car a second time.

Suzanne Brogan, of Kettering, says the attack left her terrified.

It meant she had to employ a security company to check on the house for her.



In March 2015 Northamptonshire Police sent five officers to Market Harborough to arrest him, but he had gone on holiday.



Stanton initially appealed the court ruling, but it was dropped on October 6.



"I think he realised that the evidence was too compelling," said Miss Brogan.



"The more he resisted the conviction, the more I wanted him to get done for it.



"I was just over the moon when he finally dropped the appeal and accepted the conviction.



"I'd spend so long fighting for that, and it was an enormous relief."