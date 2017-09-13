Cat shot with air rifle in Kettering

A cat was found with an air rifle bullet lodged behind its eye after being shot in Kettering.

The cat had been out in the Margaret Road area between 8pm on Wednesday, August 30, and 3am the following morning when the incident took place.

The cat returned home with a bleeding eye.

When it was taken to the vet, it was found to have an air rifle bullet lodged behind its eye.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.