Cat's dismembered body left in a carrier bag outside owners' home in Northampton by cruel pet killers

A family has been left devastated after their 15-year-old cat was killed and her body left in a carrier bag outside their Northampton home.

Topsy was last seen by her owners at about 7.45pm on Wednesday (September 6), on the driveway of their home in Brookfield Road, Kingsley.

The following morning, at about 8.30am, Topsy’s dismembered body was found in a carrier bag, which had been left on the path outside the front door.

PC Cooper said: “A similar incident happened in the area at the end of August and we know this latest offence will cause concern among pet owners.

"Topsy’s owners are understandably devastated at the loss of their beloved pet and I would urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or have any information about who may have committed either of these offences, to contact police on 101.”

The family has requested their privacy be respected during this time.

Witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist the investigation, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting reference number 17000384196.