Cat mutilated and left in a plastic bag on doorstep of owners' Northampton home

A pet cat had it's head, limbs and ears cut off before being placed on a doorstep where it was discovered by the owner's 14-year-old daughter in Northampton.

The cat was deliberately mutilated some time between 9.30pm on Sunday and 10am yesterday (Monday, August 28) after it was taken and then returned to the owner's home in Betjeman Court, Kingsley.

Police say the incident comes only a few days after the owner's other cat was found in the Kingsley area killed after being deliberately set on fire.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.