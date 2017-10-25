Search

Cash and tools stolen during break-in at popular farm attraction in Desborough

Thieves broke into West Lodge Rural Centre in Desborough
Thieves broke into West Lodge Rural Centre in Desborough

Money, tools and racing bicycles were among property stolen during a burglary at West Lodge Rural Centre in Back Lane, Desborough.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The office and a barn at the premises were broken into between 6pm on Tuesday, October 24, and 7am this morning (Wednesday).”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the break-in can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.