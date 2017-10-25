Cash and tools stolen during break-in at popular farm attraction in Desborough

Money, tools and racing bicycles were among property stolen during a burglary at West Lodge Rural Centre in Back Lane, Desborough.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The office and a barn at the premises were broken into between 6pm on Tuesday, October 24, and 7am this morning (Wednesday).”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the break-in can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.