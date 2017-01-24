Cash and meat stolen in Northampton butcher's shop burglary

A large quantity of meat was stolen in a burglary at a Northampton butcher's shop.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the shop on Sheep Street was burgled sometime between 5.30 pm and 6.45 am last night (Monday 23).

Cash and "a large quantity of meat" was stolen in the burglary.

Sheep Street Quality Butchers was broken into via the back door. Cash was also taken.

Linda Wood, who works at the shop and discovered the burglary, said: "I came in in the morning to find my till drawer had been emptied. Then I found someone had broken into the fridge, and then I saw the back door was broken in.

"I just don't know what they're playing at. We've had to close for a whole day. This is the fourth time they've tried to break in, but this time they got in."

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.