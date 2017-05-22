Cash and jewellery stolen in Wellingborough burglary

Cash, bank cards and jewellery were stolen in a burglary in Wellingborough last week.

The incident took place between 1pm and 4.30pm in Gold Street on Monday (May 15).

Offenders smashed a window at the side of the house and entered the property, taking cash, bank cards and jewellery before making off.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.