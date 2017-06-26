Cash and jewellery stolen in Kettering burglary

Burglars stole cash and jewellery after breaking into a house in Kettering.

The incident took place at a property in Queensberry Road at some point between 3pm on June 16 and midday on June 19.

The offenders broke into the house through the patio doors at the back of the house.

Cash and various items of jewellery were stolen.

Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.