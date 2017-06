Cash and cigarettes were stolen during a burglary at a house in High Street, Corby Old Village, yesterday (Tuesday).

The offender/s broke in through an unlocked window at the back of the house sometime between 3.50pm and 5pm.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.