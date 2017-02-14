Cash and alcohol stolen after break-in at Corby pub

Thieves stole cash and bottles of spirits after breaking into a Corby pub.

The break-in took place either last night or in the early hours of today (Tuesday) at the Shire Horse pub in Willowbrook, Corby.

A police spokesman said: “Offender/s forced entry into the cellar area and stole cash from the safe, along with various bottles of spirits.”

Investigating officers would like to hear from anybody who witnessed suspicious activity in the area last night or early this morning.

Witnesses, or anyone with any information, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.