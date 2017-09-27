Cars dodge 13 people leaping from back of moving lorry near Northampton services

Immigration officers were called to Northampton Services on the M1 Northbound after cars swerved to avoid people jumping out the back of a moving lorry.

In total, 13 leapt from the truck and ran through traffic to the hard shoulder between junctions 15a and 16.

Officers were called to Northampton Services at 11.50am on Saturday (September 23) and detained 13 people, who were taken into custody.