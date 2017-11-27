Carlsberg Christmas brew goes on sale only in Northamptonshire

Carlsberg UK has brewed its first Christmas beer and the good news for local pub-goers is that it will be on sale exclusively in Northamptonshire.

Carlsberg Christmas Brew has been brewed especially for the festive season and is available on draught in about 30 local pubs, bars and venues across the county, including the Royal & Derngate , Sixfields Stadium and Franklin’s Gardens.

Carlsberg Christmas Brew.

One of Carlsberg UK’s brewers, Jon Elks, has crafted the beer in Northampton. At five per cent ABV, the brew offers a full-bodied taste with a balance of sweetness and bitterness, flavoured with Christmas spices, including orange peel and cinnamon.

Liam Newton, vice president of brands marketing, Carlsberg UK said: “This is the first time Carlsberg UK has brewed a Carlsberg beer for Christmas. We were inspired by our colleagues in Denmark, where the famous Tuborg Christmas beer, Julebryg, is so popular this time of year. We think beer-drinkers in Northamptonshire deserve a unique brew of their own and our brewers were proud to craft it for them.

“Our purpose within Carlsberg is to brew a better today and tomorrow. Therefore, we are delighted to work with the Northamptonshire Community Foundation and to support the valuable work they do across the local community year-round, and specifically, at Christmas.”

Carlsberg UK will make a donation to the Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s ‘Surviving Winter Appeal’ using proceeds from sales of the beer. The initiative aims to help elderly people stay warm, well and not be isolated during the colder winter months.

Victoria Miles, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation said: “We are delighted that Carlsberg UK is supporting the Surviving Winter Appeal. This is an excellent opportunity for the foundation to continue to raise the profile of those less vulnerable in our county who struggle to keep warm during the cold winter months.”

Carlsberg Christmas Brew will be served in limited edition stemmed glassware carrying a distinctive festive design, which is reminiscent of its Danish heritage, incorporating a Nordic landscape and the brewer’s star from the original Carlsberg brewery gate in Copenhagen.