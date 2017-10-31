Carlsberg calls for Northampton to join campaign to cut beer tax

Chief executive officer of Carlsberg UK, Julian Momen, is urging MPs and Northampton to join a campaign for a cut in beer tax in the forthcoming budget on November 22.

Carlsberg UK has written to Northampton South MP Andrew Lewer to encourage him to call on central Government for a cut in beer duty to show their support for the beer and pub trade.

Carlsberg UK CEO Julian Momen will write to MPs asking for a cut to beer tax.

This would support a nationwide campaign led by the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA), the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA), for a cut in beer duty after the above-inflation 3.9% increase announced in March.

Carlsberg says the cuts in beer duty from 2013 to 2015 resulted in "millions of pounds of extra investment" in Britain’s breweries and pubs while boosting jobs. But the March increase in the duty rate "undid" much of this work .

They say UK beer taxes is now among the highest in Europe.

Julian Momen, CEO at Carlsberg UK, said: “I hope the local community and our MPs will support the campaign for a duty cut by calling on the Chancellor to take action. Beer and pubs are vital to our local economy, especially for young people, and beer taxes are still far too high. A further increase for the second time this year would be hugely damaging to brewers, pubs, job creation and ultimately anyone who enjoys a pint in pubs and bars across Northampton.”

"To understand the impact of an increase in beer duty and to write a letter of support to you local MP, please visit the CutBeerTax website."