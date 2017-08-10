Caribbean-themed restaurant reveals Northampton opening date

The wait is finally over for Northamptonians as news has emerged that a popular Caribbean restaurant will be bringing their trademark jerk spices, sunshine-inspired cocktails, and tropical spirit to the town centre in September.

Following a £800,000 investment to the former Groove nightclub in Gold Street, Turtle Bay is set to create 50 new jobs in the run up to the restaurant opening date on Sunday, September 24.

Visuals of the Gold Street restaurant.

A spokeswoman for the 196-seat restaurant said: "Turtle Bay is all about celebrating the lively, colourful, soulful and, above all, delicious experiences that the Caribbean has to offer - from rich and explosive flavours to laid back ‘liming’ - relaxing and enjoying food, drink, conversation and laughter with friends.

"Food is at the heart of the Turtle Bay experience – just as it’s central to the heart and soul of the Caribbean culture. An eclectic cuisine that is influenced by a rich tapestry of ethnicities, the food at Turtle Bay offers a vast choice of bold flavours and rustic dishes, all inspired by the laid back, social outlook of the Caribbean. The menu is meticulously researched and lovingly created.

"Caribbean colour schemes and bespoke wall murals will be in abundance, as well as the restaurant’s trademark use of reclaimed materials. Customers can expect to see oil drum lamp shades; reclaimed wood, chequer-plate, and reclaimed speakers… all making up one totally unique restaurant!"

Turtle Bay's signature dishes include their 'famous' jerk chicken and curried goat, but the eatery says that there is plenty for all palettes to choose from, including a burger menu, salad selection and a selection of dishes for vegetarians, vegans and gluten free diners.

The restaurant will also offer drink-lovers the chance to grab a tipple during a lengthy 'happy hour', which will last between 11.30am and 7pm, before starting again at 10pm, with all cocktails available at 241 prices, during that time.

The team say that 'they have pulled out all the stops' and will introduce an outside terrace dining and a vibrant, open ‘street kitchen’ for their first restaurant in Northamptonshire.