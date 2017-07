A group of travellers has moved onto a park in Northampton.

Around 10 caravans with accompanying vehicles are currently parked in Victoria Park, off Spencer Bridge Road. They were first reported this morning (July 10).

The same travellers were reportedly seen in Duston last night.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “The Countywide Traveller Unit has been made aware of an unauthorised encampment in Victoria Park in Northampton and a full assessment is now being carried out.”