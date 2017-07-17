Search

Caravans and cars spotted as travellers move onto Northampton park

Caravans and vehicles have been sighted on Delapre Abbey park.

A travellers' encampment has reportedly been seen on Delapre Abbey park.

Around 12 caravans with accompanying vehicles have been spotted on the park and were first reported this morning (July 17).

A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman said on behalf of the Countywide Traveller Unit: “We will be issuing a notice tomorrow, giving the travellers 24 hours to move on.

“If the encampment has not gone by tomorrow, we will be pursuing court proceedings.”

Last week, a travellers' camp was pitched up on Victoria Park for seven days after ignoring council notices to leave.