Caravan stolen overnight from Northampton driveway

A caravan has been stolen from a driveway in Abington, Northampton.

Sometime between 2am and 6am on Friday, October 27, a single axle Coachman Pastiche 545 white and black caravan, similar to that pictured, was stolen from the driveway on Buttermere Close, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.