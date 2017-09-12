Car wing mirror smashed after man throws object in Northampton street

A man threw an object at a car smashing the wing mirror and side window in Northampton.

The incident took place on Baring Road, St James, on Saturday (1 September), between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

The offender is believed to be a black man who had driven to the street in a white vehicle, before getting out and throwing an object, causing the damage.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.