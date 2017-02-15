Car window smashed and gym bag stolen by man on a bicycle in Northampton

The driver’s side window of a silver BMW 116 was smashed and a gym bag was stolen in Northampton on Tuesday, February 14.

The car was parked in Arthur Street at around 10pm and was broken into by an offender on a bicycle.

A gym bag, containing a number of items including Beats headphones was stolen.

The offender is described as a white man around 18-years-old.

He was wearing a black baseball cap and dark clothing and riding a bicycle.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.