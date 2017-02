A car has been damaged and a chequebook has been stolen in Northampton on Tuesday, February 14.

The driver’s side window was smashed and a chequebook was snatched from a blue Peugeot 307 which was parked in Scholars Court.

The incident took place between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.