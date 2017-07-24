Car tyres slashed on Wellingborough estate

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses after the tyres of two cars were slashed in the Queensway area of Wellingborough.

The driver’s side front and rear tyres of a vehicle parked in Minerva Way were damaged sometime between 7pm on Friday, July 14, and 7am on Saturday, July 15.

Another vehicle parked in Shelley Road had its passenger side rear tyre punctured sometime between 2.30am and 10.20am on Saturday, July 15.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the criminal damage, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.