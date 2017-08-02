Car stolen from Northamptonshire involved in fatal head-on crash

A car involved in a fatal head-on crash yesterday was stolen from Northamptonshire, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Ramsey Road on the B1040 in Whittlesey in Cambridgeshire at about 4.20am yesterday, Tuesday August 1, with reports of a head-on two vehicle collision.

Firefighters cut one of the drivers, a man, free from his vehicle, a Nissan Primera, but he suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of a black Audi, a man, was arrested, but police believe there were two other people in the car who fled the scene of the crash and remain on the run.

Police have confirmed that the Audi was stolen from Northamptonshire but were unable to say where in the county it was stolen from.

The B1040 between Whittlesey and Pondersbridge was closed for much of the day as investigation work continued, reopening at 6.30pm.

The driver of the Audi remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station this morning.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 56 of August 1, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.