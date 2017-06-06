Car significantly damaged in Kettering

Police are appealing for the public’s help after a car suffered significant damage in Kettering.

The car was damaged while parked in Havelock Street between 4pm on Wednesday, May 31 and 4am the following morning.

The car roof was scratched and several panels sustained significant damage in the incident.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.