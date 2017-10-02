Car set on fire in Wellingborough

A car was deliberately set on fire in Wellingborough at the weekend.

The incident took place between 12.30am and 1am on Saturday (September 30).

An item which had been set alight was thrown through the rear window of a parked car in Minerva Way.

Police and fire crews attended and would like to speak with anyone in the area at the time who saw or heard anything unusual or suspicious.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.