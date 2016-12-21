Car parked in Northampton damaged by group of teenagers

Car had paint scratched and window smashed while parked in Northampton.

The vehicle was parked in Headlands on Friday December 16 when at around 5.50pm a group of teenagers walked past the car before scratching the paintwork and smashing the driver’s window

Northamptonshire Police say there were between five and six teenage boys; three were on bikes and two were walking. All five had a coat or scarf covering their faces.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.