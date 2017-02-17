Car number plates stolen in Rushden

Several car number plates have been stolen in Rushden.

The thefts happened between 5.30pm on Wednesday, February 15, and 5.45pm yesterday (Thursday, February 16).

Northants Police say three number plates were taken from cars in Crabb Street, Grafton Road and Walmer Close.

The two offenders are described as 17 to 19-year-old males with short dark hair, wearing dark tracksuits and carrying drawstring bags.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.