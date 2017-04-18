Car-jackers crash hotel guest's car yards away from where it was parked in Northampton

Thieves drove a vehicle round a Northampton hotel car park before crashing it a short while later.

A hotel guest had her car stolen during a stay at the Holiday Inn Express in Grange Park, Northampton.

The keys to the victim's blue Peugeot were taken and the car was then driven around the car park crashing into a parked black Vauxhall Insignia before being abandoned.

Anyone with information about the incident which happened between midnight and 7am on Sunday, March 26, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111