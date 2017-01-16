Car hit by item thrown from bridge in Northampton

A driver escaped injury after an item was thrown at a car driving under a bridge on Talavera Way in Northampton.

A 48-year-old man was driving under a footbridge between Round Spinney Industrial Estate and Southfields when an item was thrown onto his windscreen between 4.30pm and 4.50pm.

It happened on Friday, 16 December and minor damage was caused to the car, however the incident could have been far more serious.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information about it to come forward.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police of 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.