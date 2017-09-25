Search

Car ends up on its roof after colliding with traffic lights in Northampton

A car ended up on its roof following a collision in St James yesterday.
Collision investigators are appealing for witnesses after a car overturned in St James.

The 03 plate BMW collided into a traffic light by the Thomas A Becket pub in St James Road yesterday afternoon, before ending up "completely overturned," a police spokesman

The male driver was not injured in the incident and no other people were hurt.

The crash happened shortly before 1pm yesterday (Sunday, September 24).