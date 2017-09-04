Car deliberately set alight in Wellingborough

A car was deliberately set on fire after its window was smashed in Wellingborough.

The incident took place in Fulmar Lane between midnight and 1am on Sunday, June 4. Police have just released details of the incident, exactly three months on.

A window of the parked car was smashed, the handbrake removed and the car was set alight.

A police spokesman said: “It’s believed the offender may have been a young man dressed all in black, wearing a hooded top.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.